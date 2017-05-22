Donald Trump visits Israel amid tight security – BBC News
BBC News
Donald Trump visits Israel amid tight security
BBC News
US President Donald Trump is visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories, as he continues his first foreign trip. He flies in from Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, where he gave a speech to Arab and Muslim leaders at a summit. Mr Trump will hold talks …
