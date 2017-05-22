Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump visits Israel amid tight security – BBC News

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Donald Trump visits Israel amid tight security
BBC News
US President Donald Trump is visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories, as he continues his first foreign trip. He flies in from Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, where he gave a speech to Arab and Muslim leaders at a summit. Mr Trump will hold talks
50 Years On, Stories of the Six Day War and What Came AfterNew York Times
Can Donald Trump solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?CNN
Trump Isn't the President Israel Was Hoping ForThe Atlantic
The Independent –Newsweek –ABC News –The Guardian
all 461 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.