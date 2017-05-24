Pages Navigation Menu

Trump meets Pope in Vatican, vows not to forget his message

Posted on May 24, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump met Pope Francis, one of his most high profile critics, at the Vatican on Wednesday and after an exchange of gifts he promised he would not forget the pontiff’s message during their half-hour discussion. Under clear blue skies, Trump received a tribute from the Swiss Guard in a Vatican courtyard where…

