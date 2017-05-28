Trump moderates tone on first foreign trip

US President Donald Trump dropped his hardline rhetoric against Muslims as took his first foreign trip making stopovers in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, Italy and Belgium. While giving a speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump urged various leaders attending the summit to drive extremists out of the earth saying the fight against extremism was a “battle between good and evil”.

In his presidential campaign, Trump severally attacked muslims and promised to ban them from entering the US. In his speech, Trump estimated that 95% victims of terrorism are muslims. In spite of the enormous political storms he faces back home, Trump signed weapons deals worth $110bn with Saudi Arabia and participated in events to launch a centre for counterterrorism in the country. Among other activities, Trump met Pope Francis and attended a NATO summit.

