Trump moderates tone on first foreign trip

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

President Trump (R) with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (M) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

US President Donald Trump dropped his hardline rhetoric against Muslims as took his first foreign trip making stopovers in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, Italy and Belgium. While giving a speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump urged various leaders attending the summit to drive extremists out of the earth saying the fight against extremism was a “battle between good and evil”.

In his presidential campaign, Trump severally attacked muslims and promised to ban them from entering the US. In his speech, Trump estimated that 95% victims of terrorism are muslims. In spite of the enormous political storms he faces back home, Trump signed weapons deals worth $110bn with Saudi Arabia and participated in events to launch a centre for counterterrorism in the country. Among other activities, Trump met Pope Francis and attended a NATO summit.

