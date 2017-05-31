Pages Navigation Menu

Trump, others condemn Kathy Griffin ‘beheading’ photo

Posted on May 31, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask on Twitter. Trump, on his Twitter handle, said “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself”. The president also expressed concerns that his children were having a hard time with the Trump’s ‘decapitated’ photo shoot. “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed…

