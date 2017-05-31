Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump, others condemn Kathy Griffin ‘beheading’ photo

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask on Twitter.

Trump, on his Twitter handle, said “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself”.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The president also expressed concerns that his children were having a hard time with the Trump’s ‘decapitated’ photo shoot.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself.

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Baron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr.  echoed a similar sentiment earlier and accused the comedian of giving a “phony apology”.

“The #kathygriffin phony apology would be a lot easier to believe if there was a video of her mocking the response she knew was coming,” Trump Jr. wrote just before the president tweeted about it.

On Tuesday, he also posted an Instagram photo with a lengthy caption that condemned Griffin’s actions.

Griffin, a CNN co-host for the network’s New Year’s Eve programme, had shared the image in a now-deleted tweet.

“I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever,’” she wrote on her twitter handle.

In a second tweet, she added: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief”.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday night, Griffin said she crossed the line and that the image was too disturbing.

“I sincerely apologise I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” she said.

Criticism came from liberals and conservatives, including former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and Democratic Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea.

 

The post Trump, others condemn Kathy Griffin ‘beheading’ photo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.