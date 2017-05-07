Trump ready to work with Macron
President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to work with newly-elected President of France, Emmanuel Macron. “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!” Trump tweeted Sunday night. Macron, who has never held […]
