Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Defend Religious Freedom and Speech’

In commemoration of the National Day of Prayer, President Trump signed an executive order he says will “defend freedom of religion and speech in America”, CBS News reports. “It was looking like you’d never get here folks, but you got here,” said Mr. Trump said in the Rose Garden on Thursday, addressing members of various…

The post Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Defend Religious Freedom and Speech’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

