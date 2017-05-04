Pages Navigation Menu

Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Defend Religious Freedom and Speech’

Posted on May 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

In commemoration of the National Day of Prayer, President Trump signed an executive order he says will “defend freedom of religion and speech in America”, CBS News reports. “It was looking like you’d never get here folks, but you got here,” said Mr. Trump said in the Rose Garden on Thursday, addressing members of various…

