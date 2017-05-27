Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US backs call for fight against protectionism in G-7 communique, but demurs on climate – CNBC

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNBC

US backs call for fight against protectionism in G-7 communique, but demurs on climate
CNBC
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. Under pressure from Group of Seven allies …
Trump fails to commit to Paris climate agreement as he concludes first overseas tripWashington Post
The Latest: Italian police tear gas protesters near G-7 siteMiami Herald
Trump says he'll decide on Paris climate deal next weekNew York Daily News
CNN –HuffPost –Los Angeles Times –The Globe and Mail
all 1,244 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.