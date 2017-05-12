Trump threatens media, ex-FBI chief in Twitter tirade

President Donald Trump railed against the “fake media” in a series of Twitter postings early on Friday, going as far as threatening to cancel daily news briefings at the White House.

A political firestorm has engulfed Washington since Trump’s sacking of FBI director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump election campaign and Russia.

Trump once again went after Comey, whom he had called a “showboat” and “grandstander” in an interview on Thursday.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press” Trump threatened on Twitter.

The White House has offered contradicting explanations for Trump’s surprise firing of Comey on Tuesday, fueling accusations he was attempting to shut down the FBI probe.

In addition to blasting Comey, the president also took the opportunity to lash out at the press: “The fake media is working overtime today.

“As a very active president with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy” Trump said.

He wrote that “all future” White House briefings with reporters could be scrapped and replaced with written responses to questions.

