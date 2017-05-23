Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump To Fire Officials Behind Press Leaks

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

In a recent development by the Trump administration to stop information leaks, reports indicate that three sources of leaks within the White House staff have been found. According to Breibart.com, three white house staffers have been identified as leak sources, Trey Yingst, chief White House correspondent for the One America News Network says. The three…

The post Trump To Fire Officials Behind Press Leaks appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.