Trump To Take Softer Stance on Islamic Extremism

Posted on May 21, 2017

President Trump is expected to soften his rhetoric on “radical Islamic terrorism” and instead call for unity among faiths to fight against “evil” as he prepares for his first foreign speech in a bid to consolidate the relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. “This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects,…

