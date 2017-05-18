EU Parliament condemns Israeli settlements – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
EU Parliament condemns Israeli settlements
Deutsche Welle
The European Parliament has denounced Israel's latest settlement push and announced an EU peace initiative. An Israeli group says it is the first time the EU has mentioned alleged Palestinian funding of terrorism. Symbolbild Israel Siedlungen im …
US official says Trump still undecided on embassy move
EU resolution on peace process challenges leaves out Hamas
How Can Trump Make Peace Without a Partner in Palestine?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!