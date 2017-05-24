Pages Navigation Menu

Trump’s budget plan will slash spending, cut aid to poor – Director

Posted on May 24, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

A budget proposal released by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday aims to slash government spending, including by cutting welfare programmes and foreign aid, while bolstering spending on defence and border security. The Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney, said the 4.1-trillion-dollar 2018 budget was crafted with taxpayers in mind, with the administration asking itself whether…

