Trump’s campaign reportedly exchanged 18 calls, e-mails with Russian officials

Posted on May 18, 2017

Michael Flynn and other advisers to Donald Trump’s campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties via calls and emails. Current and former U.S. officials familiar with the exchanges told Reuters that 18 calls and emails took place in the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race. They said six […]

