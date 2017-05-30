Trump’s media team is in disarray as communications director resigns

The White House communications director has resigned only three months after being hired by President Donald Trump. Mike Dubke, an experienced Republican strategist, was hired to revamp the White House media strategy. As part of the shake-up, White House press secretary Sean Spicer will reportedly hold on to his position, but there will be fewer…

The post Trump’s media team is in disarray as communications director resigns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

