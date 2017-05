Trump’s Obamacare Overhaul Could Be Blockchain Adoption Catalyst

As Republicans attempt to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, blockchain advocates hope modifications to the law could boost adoption of the tech.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest