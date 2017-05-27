Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s Son In-law Linked To Russia In Fresh Allegations

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Trump’s son-in law, Jared Kushner has been linked to Russia in a recent discovery during an investigation carried out by the investigative agency, FBI. This comes after a seemingly quiet period for Trump and the oval office after reports revealed that Mike Flynn had been discovered to have links with a top Russia official, which…

The post Trump’s Son In-law Linked To Russia In Fresh Allegations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.