Trump’s Son Traumatized By Kathy Griffin’s Photograph

Posted on May 31, 2017

Barron Trump was watching television Tuesday at home with Melania when Kathy Griffin’s photo appeared on the screen, and his initial reaction was that something terrible happened to his father. TMZ reports that Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image,…

