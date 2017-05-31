Trump’s Son Traumatized By Kathy Griffin’s Photograph

Barron Trump was watching television Tuesday at home with Melania when Kathy Griffin’s photo appeared on the screen, and his initial reaction was that something terrible happened to his father. TMZ reports that Barron was in front of the TV watching a show when the news came on and he saw the bloody, beheaded image,…

The post Trump’s Son Traumatized By Kathy Griffin’s Photograph appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

