Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

White House defends Duterte invite despite human rights concerns – CNN

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

White House defends Duterte invite despite human rights concerns
CNN
Washington (CNN) The White House pushed back against criticism of President Donald Trump's invitation to Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte Monday, saying it was part of the US effort to rein in North Korea and stay engaged with allies despite concerns …
Trump adds the Philippines' Duterte to list of authoritarian world leaders he's praisedABC News
Setting aside human rights, Trump courts Asian leadersDaily Mail
White House defends Trump invitation to Duterte despite human rights criticismCNBC
The Guardian –News24 –Fox News –NEWS.com.au
all 545 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.