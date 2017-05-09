Try These Super Easy Protein Cookies Recipes If You Are On a Diet or A Regular Gym Routine!

Cookies are a perfect snack but people who are on diet find it impossible to satisfy their cookie craving because they are a high-calorie snack. The good news for the cookie lovers is that they do not have shun the delicious cookies just because you are on a diet. All you need to do is to get a little creative and you will be able to enjoy cookies without disturbing your diet.

There are excellent and tasty cookie recipes that are rich in protein and will give you nutrition that your body needs without compromising the diet and calorie count.

Here are some appetizing protein rich cookies recipes that will make a perfect snack.

These cookies a made up of six healthy ingredients and they do not require a lot of time and effort to make. It is an excellent post workout snack.

Ingredients:

• Ripened small banana

• Chia seeds

• Golden flax seeds

• Vanilla protein powder

• Peanut butter flour

• Dairy mini chocolate chips

Method:

• The oven should be preheated to 350 degrees F and prepare the baking sheet by using a parchment paper.

• Mash the banana in a hand mixer until it becomes creamy. Add flax seeds and chia and blend until it is thoroughly mixed.

• Add peanut flour and protein powder to the batter and mix until they are completely combined. Be careful while mixing because over mixing can make the batter hard and firm.

• Add chocolate chips and fold them into the batter.

• You can use the ice cream scoop to measure the cookies and put it on the baking sheet. Spread it by using the palm of your hand.

• Bake them for eight to nine minutes until the edges become brown.

• After taking them out of the oven, let them cool for ten minutes then you can enjoy them.

These are an excellent snack cookies for people looking to build lean muscles and consuming healthy nutrition to keep up the energy level .

Ingredients:

• Milk

• Eggs

• Vanilla

• Salt

• Vanilla whey protein powder

• Cinnamon

• Brown sugar or honey

Method:

• Take all the ingredients and mix them in a bowl. While making the batter remember that it is not supposed to be crumbly. The dough should be sticky. If the dough is a little dry then you should add some milk in it and if it is too sticky or runny then add more protein powder.

• Take cookie sheets and grease it or put a parchment on it.

• Drop a spoonful of dough on the cookie sheets and bake them for fifteen minutes at 350 F.

• Take them out, let them cool and enjoy.

• Effortless banana, oat and vanilla protein cookies:

• These are delicious protein cookies that will satisfy your palette and keep you energized throughout the day. They are not a just good snack but they also make a good breakfast.

These are not just delicious but also a simple and quick cookies recipe.

Ingredients:

• Bananas

• Vanilla protein powder

• Oats

• Sea or pink Himalayan salt

• Raisins

• Shredded coconut

• Cacao and carob nibs

• Hazelnuts

• Sour cherries

• Cinnamon

• Sea salt

• Mesquite powder

Method:

• The oven needs to be preheated to 350 F and line a baking tray by using the baking paper.

• Peel the banana put it in a bowl and mash it with a fork. Mash it until it gets completely smooth.

• Put the vanilla protein in the mixture and stir until it’s smooth then stir in the oats as well.

• Separate the batter in two bowls if you are looking for creating more than one flavor.

• Take a tablespoon and use it to put the batter on the baking sheet and use the back of the spoon to smooth the batter then bake them for ten minutes.

• Once cookies are cooked, make the chocolate drizzle. Take some coconut oil, cinnamon, sea salt, cacao powder and mesquite powder and mix them together. Put it in a refrigerator for a few minutes.

• Drizzle it on the cookies and enjoy.

Ending on a sweet note:

You do not have to denounce the cookies while you are on a diet. You can enjoy them by just getting a little creative with the ingredients and the choice of flavors is limitless. These are some of the recipes you can use or get an inspiration from to make them a protein rich snack.

