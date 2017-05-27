Tsvangirai Not Coalition Leader Yet – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
|
Tsvangirai Not Coalition Leader Yet
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Opposition parties which are part of coalition talks have not yet endorsed MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai as their presidential candidate for next year's polls, People's Democratic Party's president Mr Tendai Biti has said. Addressing the Bulawayo …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!