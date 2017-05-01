Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TTY NONI finally ties the knot

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Iyabo Aina

The ‘Bank Alert’ gospel version crooner and Gee Jay’s manager, Adebayo Adebisi professionally known as TTY Noni, is finally married.

The Nigerian multi talented singer, producer and multiple award winner recently got married to Eki, a Nigerian female stylist and entrepreneur on the 30th April 2017 at Christian pentecostal ministry Cpm Torino (Italy).

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Recall that there had been several social media gossip earlier this year about the Star’s affair with the Bank allert gospel version crooner, Gee Jay who was recently featured by P.Square Okoye,

The CEO of Funky4entertainment has resolved the social media’s curiosity as he invited hundreds of celebrities and showbiz gurus in the Nigerian entertainment Industry.

Winning Jah’s famous song Mr Cock was repeatedly played as the anthem of the beautiful day.

The post TTY NONI finally ties the knot appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.