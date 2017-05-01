TTY NONI finally ties the knot

By Iyabo Aina

The ‘Bank Alert’ gospel version crooner and Gee Jay’s manager, Adebayo Adebisi professionally known as TTY Noni, is finally married.

The Nigerian multi talented singer, producer and multiple award winner recently got married to Eki, a Nigerian female stylist and entrepreneur on the 30th April 2017 at Christian pentecostal ministry Cpm Torino (Italy).

Recall that there had been several social media gossip earlier this year about the Star’s affair with the Bank allert gospel version crooner, Gee Jay who was recently featured by P.Square Okoye,

The CEO of Funky4entertainment has resolved the social media’s curiosity as he invited hundreds of celebrities and showbiz gurus in the Nigerian entertainment Industry.

Winning Jah’s famous song Mr Cock was repeatedly played as the anthem of the beautiful day.

The post TTY NONI finally ties the knot appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

