TUC, NLC call for special salary for workers in Abuja
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Union Congress (NLC) have called for a special salary for the employees residing in the FCT following the high cost of living in Abuja The Union Leaders made the call on Monday at the 2017 May Day Celebration in Abuja, with the Theme: “Labour Relations in […]
The post TUC, NLC call for special salary for workers in Abuja appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!