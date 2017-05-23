Tuesday Morning Spice

UPDATE – according to the BBC, there are now 22 people dead and 59 hurt.

Manchester Arena: 19 Dead After Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert – Unconfirmed reports from two unnamed US officials suggested the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. [guardian]

Ariana Grande On Fatal Manchester Incident: ‘I Don’t Have Words’ – “Broken,” the singer tweeted, hours after news broke of the deadly incident. [cnn]

Western Cape Declared A Disaster Area – Premier Helen Zille has officially declared the Western Cape a disaster area in response to the current drought – the worst since 1904. [enca]

Michael Flynn Rejects Order To Hand Over Documents – Mr. Flynn was subpoenaed to turn over documents for the Senate inquiry into Russian election meddling. He instead invoked his right against self-incrimination. [newyorktimes]

Trump Asked DNI, NSA To Deny Evidence Of Russia Collusion – Trump called two top intelligence community figures to request that they deny in public any evidence of collusion between his campaign and the Russian government. [cnn]

President Trump Visited The Western Wall. He Won’t Say If It’s Part of Israel – it remained unclear whether his administration was changing longstanding U.S. policy by declaring the wall’s location to be Israel, versus Jerusalem. [time]

“I will build you a beautiful brother,” he whispered.

President Trump: I ‘Never Mentioned’ Israel To The Russians – “They’re all saying I did, so you have another story wrong. Never mentioned the word Israel.” [time]

Even Melania seems to be over the Donald…

Indonesian Police Arrest More Than 140 Men At Alleged Gay Sauna Party – LGBT groups say the gay community in Jakarta has been subject to an unprecedented wave of discrimination and attacks. [guardian]

#SecretBallot: ANC May Be Forced To Recall Zuma – If a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma should be subjected to a secret ballot, the ANC will be forced to recall Zuma before the motion is tabled. [iol]

Now Eskom’s Molefe Was On ‘Unpaid Leave’ – He is now formally considered to have been on “unpaid leave” during the period he served as a member of Parliament. [mg]

Um, but…

Massive 50% Off Discount At Local Jewellers – Tanzanite, hailing from one remote place in the whole world, has dazzled fans with its brilliant hues of blue and purple. Now a local jewellery is offering you the deal of a lifetime. [here]

Paediatricians Say No Fruit Juice For Children Under One Year, Less For Older Kids – You may soon see fewer children drinking fruit juice from baby bottles, sippy cups or glasses. [forbes]

The Most Important Scientist You’ve Never Heard Of – How Clair Patterson took on a billion-dollar industry to save humanity from itself. [mentalfloss]

Fox’s Fake News Mess – The Fake Seth Rich Story—set in motion by Fox News regulars—resurfaced from a local Fox News affiliate, and then was promoted nationally by Fox News hosts and contributors. [dailybeast]

IoT, VDC, SaaS And Other Tech Terms You Really Should Know By Now – Ever wondered why IoT is being dropped in nearly every conversation about the future of tech? Here’s some guidance for that and a few other tech acronyms. [here]

Chelsea’s Conte Named Manager Of The Year – Chelsea’s 93 points was the second highest total since the Premier League began in 1992. [ewn]

CONFIRMED: Boks To Face All Blacks In Cape Town – New Zealand will be in action in Cape Town as SA Rugby confirmed the home venues for the 2017 Rugby Championships. [sport24]

Former MotoGP World Champ, Nicky Hayden Dies – The former MotoGP world champ had been in “extremely critical” condition in hospital following a serious bicycle accident last Wednesday. [enca]

Michelle And Barack Obama Are Thriving In Italy Without Us – the two have spent a great deal of time taking a break from politics to be tourists in the country. [mashable]

Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Exclusive New Photos – A fresh look at the new season, which begins July 16 on HBO. [ew]

Beyonce, Jay Z’s Eye-Popping Photos From African-Themed Baby Shower – Couple marked upcoming arrival of twins with “The Carter Push Party,” attended by former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams. [rollingstone]

