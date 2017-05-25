Tunde Ednut shades TBoss with a photo of Bally

Nigerian artist, Tunde Ednut is still on ex big brother Naija housemate, TBoss case. He shaded TBoss with a photo of Bally hanging out with some kids at Dominos and he got a reply from a follower.

The post Tunde Ednut shades TBoss with a photo of Bally appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

