Tunisian Referee To Officiate Nigeria Vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier

Posted on May 24, 2017 in South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

The Confederation of African Football have appointed Tunisian referee Youssef Essrayri to officiate next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. 

Essrayri, 40, will be assisted by compatriots Yamen Melloulchi, Hassen Abdelali with Said Mohamed Kordi as the fourth official.

The match commissioner is Andy Quamie from Liberia and Kotey Alexander Neequaye from Ghana will be referee assessor.

The encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 10 June will kick off the qualifying race in Group E for Cameroon 2019, with only the group winners guaranteed slots at the finals. 

Libya and Seychelles are the other teams in the group.

