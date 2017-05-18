Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey calls for US anti-IS envoy to be replaced over alleged support for PKK – Middle East Eye

Posted on May 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Middle East Eye

Turkey calls for US anti-IS envoy to be replaced over alleged support for PKK
Middle East Eye
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he wanted Brett McGurk, the US special envoy to the coalition against the Islamic State group, removed from his post, saying he supported Kurdish militants. Cavusoglu was speaking in an
Turkey calls for ouster of US envoy for anti-IS coalitionDaily Mail

all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.