Turkey orders 139 detained for suspected links to cleric – 570 News

Turkey orders 139 detained for suspected links to cleric
ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 139 public employees who are suspected of links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of orchestrating last summer's failed coup.
