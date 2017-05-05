Turkey sacks 107 judges, prosecutors over alleged links to failed coup

Detention warrants were issued for the dismissed judges and prosecutors, Turkish TVs said.

The post Turkey sacks 107 judges, prosecutors over alleged links to failed coup appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

