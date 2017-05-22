Turkish court sentences magazine chiefs to 22 years in jail

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced two chiefs of a magazine to 22 years in jail after they were found guilty of provoking an armed rebellion, the private Dogan news agency reported. The men, who ran Nokta magazine, published an edition in 2015 which said on the cover that a “civil war” would begin in Turkey on Nov. 2.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

