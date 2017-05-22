Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkish court sentences magazine Publishers to 22 years in jail

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced two chiefs of a magazine to 22 years in jail after they were found guilty of provoking an armed rebellion, the private Dogan news agency reported. The men, who ran Nokta magazine, published an edition in 2015 which said on the cover that a “civil war” would begin in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.