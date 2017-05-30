Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkish Gov’t Continues Water And Power Cut In Sur Neighborhoods During Holy Ramadan

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As the holy month of Ramadan starts, the Turkish government has increased its oppression over Kurdish residents in Sur district’s Alipaşa and Lalebey neighborhoods of Diyarbakır province by cutting electricity an water of the houses. As the government is determined to demolish the neighborhoods, pro-Kurdish news sources have reported that the residents of the neighborhoods […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.