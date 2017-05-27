Turkish president Erdogan orders teams to remove ‘arena’ from stadium names – Sports Illustrated
Turkish president Erdogan orders teams to remove 'arena' from stadium names
Turkish power Galatasaray has become the first team in that country to remove the word “arena” from its stadium's name, following an order from president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a speech delivered Friday in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had instructed …
