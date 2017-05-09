Turkish prosecutor seeks 40 life sentences for New Year attacker

A Turkish prosecutor is seeking 40 aggravated life sentences for the man accused of carring out an attack at an Istanbul nightclub on Jan. 1, the report said on Tuesday, citing the indictment. Abdulkadir Masharipov was captured by police in Istanbul after a two-week manhunt following the attack, claimed by Islamic State that killed 39…

The post Turkish prosecutor seeks 40 life sentences for New Year attacker appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

