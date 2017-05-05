‘Tutor Doctor’ set to tackle academic failure

By Rotimi Agbana

In its bid to surmount academic failure and assisting Nigerian students in achieving their educational goals, ‘Tutor Doctor’, a fast growing home tutoring franchise is set to offer students an easy way to catch-up in school.

Speaking ahead of the official launch bid for 10th May, 2017 in Lagos, Regional Manager Tutor Doctor Nigeria, Ignatius Inyang said that the demand for quality tutoring has drastically evolved due to reasons which include the adoption of new technologies, rising student enrollments, intense competition among students, inability of standard educational systems to address the unique needs of each student, lack of teaching staff at schools among others.

Inyang pointed out that ‘Tutor Doctor’ aimed to assisting students in achieving their educational goals with programs that are specifically designed to fit the needs of each individual.

“One-to-one tutoring ensures that each student is given the utmost attention and tools for success. It also gives our tutors the satisfaction of seeing their student progress. We can’t wait to start helping students reach their full potential.

‘Tutor Doctor will leverage primarily on the curriculum and texts the student is already working with to ensure the most relevant tutoring is provided and also works with students’ current teacher to ensure that the expectations of both teacher and student are met.

Inyang added that ‘Tutor Doctor’ also caters for pupils or students with special needs. Tutor Doctor has proven valuable for the rapidly growing home-schooled population, as well as for seniors and professionals wanting to learn new technology skills.

