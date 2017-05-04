Pages Navigation Menu

Tutor Doctor to commence ‘house calls’ in Lagos

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Parents and guardians in Lagos could heave a sigh of relief as Tutor Doctor, a rapidly growing “at home” tutoring franchise worldwide enters the Nigerian market.   Tutor Doctor is offering one-to-one tutoring service designed to help students from ages 6 to 106 make the most of their study time, with special focus on students…

