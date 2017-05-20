Twice As Good: Femi Kuti Speaks On Breaking Saxophone Record – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
|
Twice As Good: Femi Kuti Speaks On Breaking Saxophone Record
As Femi Kuti played a single note on his saxophone for 51 minutes and 35 seconds, his fans held their breath in excitement and disbelief. This was the second attempt by the Nigerian artist, who took up music from his father, the legendary King of …
