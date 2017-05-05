Twins conjoined on the head to undergo surgery to separate them
Safa and Marva are conjoined twins from Pakistan were born in January this year just ten days after their father died with their heads joined. The twin girls, are now set to undergo surgery to separate them. Doctors as well as their mother, 35-year-old Zainab Bibi, are hopeful for success because scans show the girls …
The post Twins conjoined on the head to undergo surgery to separate them appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!