Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twins conjoined on the head to undergo surgery to separate them

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 Safa and Marva are conjoined twins from Pakistan were born in January this year just ten days after their father died  with their heads joined. The twin girls, are now set to undergo surgery to separate them. Doctors as well as their mother, 35-year-old Zainab Bibi, are hopeful for success because scans show the girls …

The post Twins conjoined on the head to undergo surgery to separate them appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.