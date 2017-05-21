Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twitter co-founder: I’m sorry if we made Trump’s presidency possible – Washington Post

Posted on May 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Twitter co-founder: I'm sorry if we made Trump's presidency possible
Washington Post
If anyone knows how important Twitter is to Donald Trump, it's the president. “Without the tweets, I wouldn't be here,” he told the Financial Times last month. To which Twitter's co-founder says: Sorry about that, world. Evan Williams, who still sits
'The Internet Is Broken': @ev Is Trying to Salvage ItNew York Times
Twitter founder apologises for 'helping make Donald Trump President'The Independent
Twitter co-founder apologizes for helping elect TrumpFox News
Business Insider –RealClearPolitics –Wall Street Journal
all 58 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.