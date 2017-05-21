Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twitter regrets helping Donald Trump become president

Posted on May 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The co-founder of Twitter, Evan Williams, has apologised for the social media platform’s role in Donald Trump’s rise to the White House. In an interview with the New York Times on Saturday, Williams said that he recently learned that President Trump said he believes Twitter put him in the White house. “It’s a very bad…

The post Twitter regrets helping Donald Trump become president appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.