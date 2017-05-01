Twitter’s first 24-hour video stream will focus on news

Twitter is set to unveil details of its first 24-hour video feed, likely to launch in the fall. The news-focused stream will be operated by media giant Bloomberg, with a joint announcement expected on Monday.

The post Twitter’s first 24-hour video stream will focus on news appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

