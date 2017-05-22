Two APC chairmen emerge in Isiala Mbano LGA

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Two All Progressives Congress, APC, members, Mr Julius Asagwara and Obinna Onuegbu have continued to lay claim to the chairmanship position of APC in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Asagwara is believed to be a loyalist to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, just as Onuegbu is to Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Trouble started after the former chairman, Basil Obialor, was buried. Some top government officials, allegedly acting on Okorocha’s orders led by Special Adviser on Project Monitoring, Mr. Simeon Iwunze, attempted to install Onuegbu as the next chairman.

However, piqued by the development, Asagwara, who was already acting as the party’s local government chairman, disagreed and the situation snowballed into having factional chairmen.

A source told Vanguard, yesterday, in Owerri, that the ugly trend has further widened the gap between Okorocha and Araraume, adding that with Isiala Mbano being the local government of Ararume, the story may end unsavory.

He went further to say: “This political disagreement is not unconnected with the 2019 gubernatorial election. With what has happened now, it is clear that APC members in the area have been divided between Okorocha and Ararume.”

“We are aware that Araraume is going to contest for the 2019 governorship election in Imo state and this is not a good beginning for the party in the state.”

He also alleged that since the fallout of that event, there have been nocturnal meetings going on in the state, convened by the different faction as a result of who to control the party’s structure in the 12 wards at the local government level.

