Two Awesome AfrikaBurn Videos To Help You Deal With The Real World This Week

Society, man.

Back in the beginning of May we showed you the brilliant photos that Jan Verboom snapped at the ‘Burn, and you can dive in again if you fancy over HERE.

It’s also where we got that beaut of a picture up top.

By now you should have cleaned the dust out of every nook and cranny, and gradually come back down to earth. We feel you, so here’s a few videos that might just take you back to the Tankwa.

First up is an effort by Fresh Air Crew:

Not too shabby, hey?

Over to Kyle Oberholzer and his video, which comes with this description:

My first proper passion project, and my first proper video for that matter. I don’t think anyone is able to fully tell the story of Afrika Burn, so this clip represents my perspective on my first Burn. And what a Burn it was… I shot this video solo on an old Canon 550D and a tripod I bought of Gumtree, and I think I have finally proved to myself that expensive gear is a luxury and not a necessity for visual storytelling. That’s probably a good thing, because I cant afford to buy expensive gear anyways.

Enjoy:

Miss the dust and the dirt? I suppose, given our current drought situation, that we’ll all be living in the desert soon enough.

[sources:vimeo&vimeo]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

