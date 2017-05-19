Two bank directors arraigned for $166m fraud

Two former directors of the defunct Integrated Microfinance Bank Plc. were granted bail on Thursday by a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged $166m fraud. The accused persons: Ademola Akinteye (Managing Director) and Gabriel Adepoju, (Director), are facing a 10-count bordering on fraud. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial judge, …

The post Two bank directors arraigned for $166m fraud appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

