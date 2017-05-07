Two Boko Haram leaders released in exchange of 80 Chibok girls
The news of the release of 80 Chibok girls brought smiles on the faces of Nigerians but there have been fresh information has it concerns the release of the girls. According to Sahara Reporters who broke the news of the released girls, ‘senior sources in Nigeria’s military have told us that the 82 Chibok girls …
The post Two Boko Haram leaders released in exchange of 80 Chibok girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!