Two devices explode in Rome, no injuries reported: media

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Explosions damaged a car near a post office in central Rome on Friday, Italian media reported, although nobody appeared to have been injured in the blast. “Double explosion in Rome … initial information from the scene indicates no one was injured. Only one car damaged,” state broadcaster RAI said on its website, quoting an emergency…

