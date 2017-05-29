Two elderly couple strangled to death in Osun

Two elderly couple, Mr Reuben Akanbi, 70, and Mrs Victoria Akanbi, 68, have been strangled by unknown persons in the Gbongan area of Osun state. According to the state police public relations officer, Folasade Odoro, the son of the deceased couple, Caleb Akanbi, called in the police after discovering the remains of his parents at about 11am …

