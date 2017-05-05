Pages Navigation Menu

Two female corp members get proposed to on POP day

Posted on May 5, 2017

It was double celebration for these corp members as photos of two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who proposed to their girlfriends on their Passing Out Parade (POP) day have emerged online. One of the scenes reportedly played out in Jos, the capital of Plateau State while the other reportedly happened in Bayelsa State …

