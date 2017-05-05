Two female corp members get proposed to on POP day

It was double celebration for these corp members as photos of two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who proposed to their girlfriends on their Passing Out Parade (POP) day have emerged online. One of the scenes reportedly played out in Jos, the capital of Plateau State while the other reportedly happened in Bayelsa State …

The post Two female corp members get proposed to on POP day appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

