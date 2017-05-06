Two grandmothers traveling abroad, arrested with cocaine and heroine in Lagos(Read details)

NDLEA has arrested two grandmothers, Adebayo Ebunoluwa Mercy, 60, who ingested 83 wraps of heroin on her way to the U.S and Amodu Ayisat Grace, 59, who ingested 25 wraps of cocaine on her way to Saudi Arabia. . The second suspect was going to Saudi Arabia where drug trafficking attracts capital punishment. Her timely …

The post Two grandmothers traveling abroad, arrested with cocaine and heroine in Lagos(Read details) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

