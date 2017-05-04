Two killed, 8 injured in Sango-Ota crash

The FRSC has confirmed that two persons died while eight others sustained injuries in an accident along the Ilo-Awela Road at Sango-Ota in Ogun on Thursday.

The Unit Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, made the confirmation while speaking on the development in Sango-Ota.

He said the accident, which he blamed on break failure, occurred at about 8.20 a.m.

Oguntoyinbo said the incident involved two buses, one of which was a commercial bus.

He said that the brake of the commercial bus failed and ramped into a bus at the tollgate, resulting to the death of two persons and injuring eight others.

The unit commander said that the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of the Ota General Hospital in Sango-Ota, while the injured persons were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Oguntoyinbo advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting it on highways.

